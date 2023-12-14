Ala Moana retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ala Moana Center is celebrating the Japanese retail tradition of Fukubukuro.

On New Year’s Day, nearly 50 retailers will sell the “happy grab bags.”

The only guarantee is that what’s inside is worth at least double the price you pay.

Shoppers should arrive early as many bags sell out shortly after stores open.

Here is the list of participating shops.

Other festivities will include performances by taiko drum master Kenny Endo and the Taiko Drum Center of the Pacific, as well as a chance to enter Ala Moana Center’s Grand Fukubukuro Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of four mystery grab bags worth more than $500 each.

