Zipper Lane, Nimitz HOV lane open to all vehicles to help ease morning commute

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Zipper Lane and Nimitz HOV lane are temporarily open to all vehicles to help clear eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway Wednesday morning, the state Department of Transportation said.

Officials said the Zipper Lane would be open through 9 a.m. regardless of occupancy.

However, even traffic in the Zipper Lane is slower than usual due to a previous crash near the Waimalu exit.

According to HPD’s Traffic Incident website, officers responded to multiple crashes and stalled vehicles on the H-1 in Kapolei, Kunia and Pearl City since 6 a.m.

The heavy rain is also causing slick roads, making driving conditions more dangerous.

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and drive safely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

