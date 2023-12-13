Zipper Lane, Nimitz HOV lane open to all vehicles to help ease morning commute
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Zipper Lane and Nimitz HOV lane are temporarily open to all vehicles to help clear eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway Wednesday morning, the state Department of Transportation said.
Officials said the Zipper Lane would be open through 9 a.m. regardless of occupancy.
However, even traffic in the Zipper Lane is slower than usual due to a previous crash near the Waimalu exit.
According to HPD’s Traffic Incident website, officers responded to multiple crashes and stalled vehicles on the H-1 in Kapolei, Kunia and Pearl City since 6 a.m.
The heavy rain is also causing slick roads, making driving conditions more dangerous.
Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and drive safely.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.