Schatz: Consistent funding crucial for those impacted by Maui wildfires

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is pushing for faster and more consistent relief funding for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is pushing for faster and more consistent relief funding for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Schatz, D-Hawaii, led a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday to highlight his new bill — the “Reforming Disaster Recovery Act.”

The bipartisan legislation is designed to strengthen HUD’s disaster recovery program and provide immediate help for those in need who are recovering from a natural disaster.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

“Lahaina is just one example. Every community devastated by a disaster deserves help,” Schatz said. “Help that is timely, predictable, consistent, and proportional.”

He added, “While Congress took an important step in September to fund FEMA disaster relief, much more is needed.”

Schatz went on to say his bill would help communities plan fast and recover faster. To date, Hawaii has received more than $412 million in federal funds for the response to the fires.

