Residents voice concerns about $1B Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walls along the Ala Wai may be the last thing anybody wants, but engineers say it’s what the city needs to prevent a destructive flood.

The Army Corps of Engineers wants to build walls 6 to 9 feet high along both sides of the Ala Wai Canal that continue up the waterways into Manoa and Palolo.

It’s a proposal that’s gone through years of debate and redrafting.

On Tuesday evening, residents voiced their concerns about the latest proposal to government officials.

“Driving along the Ala Wai, with your plan as it is now, all we will see is a wall,” said one resident.

What’s different about this new plan is that the sidewalk would be elevated so pedestrians could see over it to the waterway and beyond.

Previous Coverage

“We have to get this engineering; we have to get this solution correct,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Pevey with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “It’s about allowing people to still enjoy that space.”

Honolulu’s mayor told the group he’s determined to see this plan through to prevent catastrophic damage from a severe flood.

“In Maui, they knew years ago about their liability,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Would you rather deal with 12 billion dollars of destruction or would you rather deal with coming up with some money to protect ourselves from having something like this from happening.”

Current plans have the federal government paying for about 65 percent of the one billion dollar project, with the city paying the rest, but the mayor says he is trying to get the feds to pay 90 percent.

This was the first public listening session in a required 45-day comment period that ends in January. The input will be included in a report due out next summer.

“What we are doing here right now is anticipation of a different world we are living in terms of climate and other events,” said Blangiardi.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.