Kauai police seeking public help in locating missing Kapaa woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old Kapaa woman.

Karina Andrade has been missing since Sunday night.

Authorities said she was last seen driving a teal blue, 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate KZR-122.

Abdrade is 5-feet-2, weighing approximately 140 pounds with green eyes, straight long reddish colored hair and a distinct Koi fish tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black colored sweat shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.