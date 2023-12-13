‘Hope in darkness’: Maui adaptive surfer grappling with wildfire devastation celebrates big win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Adaptive surfer Aaron Paulk’s come-from-behind win at the 2023 ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in Huntington Beach, California earned him his first gold medal in the annual international competition — something he’s been chasing for years.

”It was really emotional. Even during some of the interviews I could barely get words out,” he said.

That’s largely because Paulk is from Maui.

He had to evacuate his home in Lahaina when the wildfires hit.

His win at ISA was the third for Maui surfers in big competitions this year.

”Seeing Eli Hannemann win the U.S. Open at Huntington Beach, seeing Zane win down in Chile just kind of gave me more inspiration,” Paulk said.

The Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team finished eighth in the world at the week-long event in Huntington Beach that drew competitors from 28 countries. Hawaii brought home five medals.

On the heels of what happened in Lahaina, it’s a huge boost.

”That’s really meaningful to us,” said Jenn Gladwin, of the Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team. “It’s like hope in the middle of some darkness. That was a really wonderful result that we were really happy with.”

Hawaii fielded a nine-member team of adaptive water athletes.

They want to send a bigger contingent to next year’s parasurfing championships.

Donations would help with that and pay off this year’s California trip.

”It was Huntington Beach so the expenses were definitely higher,” Paulk said.

Gladwin added, “This year we’re going to be really focused on athlete development, getting them into that classification system, getting them competing at the Hawaiian competitions,”

Paulk competes in the visual impairment category.

After his emotional victory at Huntington, even the surfers he competed against joined his celebration. ”I’m excited to see what comes in the future, and also just to keep Lahaina strong. Any small victory now needs to be celebrated,” he said.

To help the team, go to HawaiiAdaptiveSurfTeam.com.

