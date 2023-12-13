HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Hope in darkness’: Maui adaptive surfer grappling with wildfire devastation celebrates big win

Adaptive surfer Aaron Paulk is celebrating a come-from-behind win at the 2023 ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Adaptive surfer Aaron Paulk’s come-from-behind win at the 2023 ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in Huntington Beach, California earned him his first gold medal in the annual international competition — something he’s been chasing for years.

”It was really emotional. Even during some of the interviews I could barely get words out,” he said.

That’s largely because Paulk is from Maui.

He had to evacuate his home in Lahaina when the wildfires hit.

His win at ISA was the third for Maui surfers in big competitions this year.

”Seeing Eli Hannemann win the U.S. Open at Huntington Beach, seeing Zane win down in Chile just kind of gave me more inspiration,” Paulk said.

The Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team finished eighth in the world at the week-long event in Huntington Beach that drew competitors from 28 countries. Hawaii brought home five medals.

On the heels of what happened in Lahaina, it’s a huge boost.

”That’s really meaningful to us,” said Jenn Gladwin, of the Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team. “It’s like hope in the middle of some darkness. That was a really wonderful result that we were really happy with.”

Hawaii fielded a nine-member team of adaptive water athletes.

They want to send a bigger contingent to next year’s parasurfing championships.

Donations would help with that and pay off this year’s California trip.

”It was Huntington Beach so the expenses were definitely higher,” Paulk said.

Gladwin added, “This year we’re going to be really focused on athlete development, getting them into that classification system, getting them competing at the Hawaiian competitions,”

Paulk competes in the visual impairment category.

After his emotional victory at Huntington, even the surfers he competed against joined his celebration. ”I’m excited to see what comes in the future, and also just to keep Lahaina strong. Any small victory now needs to be celebrated,” he said.

To help the team, go to HawaiiAdaptiveSurfTeam.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced
Virginia man sentenced for his involvement in tragic asphyxiation death of Hilo sailor
Illegal fireworks illuminated the sky on New Year's Eve.
Fireworks amnesty program launched amid push for safer New Year’s
Homeless outreach concerns in central Oahu after major non-profit shut down in November
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism

Latest News

Young Brothers (File image)
Port of Hilo reopens after fire suppression issues are addressed
Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.
Cargo mishap delays Hawaiian Airlines flight to Korea
California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
daptive surfer Aaron Paulk’s come-from-behind win at the 2023 ISA Surfing World Para Surf...
‘Hope in darkness’: Maui adaptive surfer grappling with wildfire devastation celebrates big win