Healthier Hawaii: How to stay healthy during the holidays

The holidays are here and that means more gatherings... and more food.

It’s not easy to eat healthy during all the holidays but Lianne Stephanos, a registered dietician with Hawaii Pacific Health, shares some tips on how you can stay focused and healthy through the season — like being the person to bring veggies to a party.

She also tells us about Pali Momi Medical Center’s new 360 Weight Management Center which is designed to help patients who are looking to improve their health through medical and lifestyle management.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

