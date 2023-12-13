HI Now Daily
Hawaiian Airlines flight to Korea delayed after cargo mishap

Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.
Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Incheon, Korea was delayed Tuesday afternoon after a ground incident while boarding.

Hawaiian Airlines officials said flight 459 was delayed after a cargo container slipped off a loading dolly, and made contact with one engine of the aircraft.

Images from passengers onboard the aircraft showed a loading container filled with suitcases on its side.

The flight, which was originally supposed to depart at 1:20 p.m., was delayed for more than two hours from its original departure time. It finally departed shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Airline officials said a replacement aircraft was used for the Korea-bound flight. There were no injuries reported.

This is the latest incident involving a ground vehicle for Hawaiian Airlines.

On Nov. 30, during severe weather on Maui, a plane collided with a ground vehicle in Kahului, leaving a ramp employee injured.

Read the previous report by clicking here.

