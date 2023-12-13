Hawaii looks to Massachusetts for guidance on legalizing recreational marijuana, but the model still has pitfalls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legalizing recreational marijuana in Hawaii may depend on the success of another state: Massachusetts.

The attorney general has adopted that state’s system in her proposal for Hawaii.

AG’s office took lawmakers to Massachusetts this summer to see how the medical and recreational marijuana laws there are working after nearly five years; the answer is mixed but mostly positive if you support recreational marijuana.

“I think it’s been a great new industry in Massachusetts, I think it’s got a lot of potential for further, further growth,” Sen. Michael Moore of Worchester said.

Voters approved legalizing marijuana in Massachusetts in a 2016 vote, and the state spent almost two years tweaking the program, and several features appealed to Hawaii’s attorney general.

First — it tried to end the black market by encouraging former illegal growers to become owners of small marijuana businesses.

“I think the one thing they talked about was hoping it would curb illegal sales of it. That doesn’t seem to have cut into it at all,” former news anchor Dave Madsen said.

Dave Madsen hosts a current events show in Western Massachusetts; he says one reason the black market survived is that so many people grow their own.

“They’ve grown enough of it where they can’t use it all.”

Marijuana is so plentiful prices have plummeted from over $400 an ounce in early 2020 to about $160 an ounce recently — a 61% drop.

So, low organized crime no longer seems interested.

“So they’re not they’re not even a factor here,” said Dave Madsen.

Despite the availability of cheap weed — the medical cannabis industry survived.

Alongside the $5 billion recreational market, medical products account for over a billion dollars.

That was because regulations on the recreational retailers was a challenge for newcomers — the medical dispensaries got a head start.

“I do think giving them first review or first access to the to the recreational was is a good move,” Sen. Michael Moore said.

Sen. Michael Moore has been critical of one aspect. He said the Massachusetts cannabis commission — which licenses retailers was accused of abuse of power and delays, which he blames on a lack of clear job description or enough staff at the start.

“We should have overly staffed it and have more an abundance of staffing. And then as the industry has grown, and the applications are going to go down, you know, then you can look at reducing the staffing.”

Massachusetts has also enjoyed the tax collections.

Last year, the 10.75% cannabis tax brought in $152 million on top of the state sales tax, which collected $92 million with less harm from legalization than expected.

“length of time and length of time is going to determine that, but … so far, it’s been, I think it’s overall been a successful story for Massachusetts.”

But critics say there are disturbing reports of illness from contact with powerful cannabis oversaturation of pot shops in some towns and health impacts on minors.

“Massachusetts is also not Hawaii; Hawaii has scarce resources, it puts it in a unique position in the United States,” National Legal Marijuana critic Kevin Sabet said.

Having a model to follow and the support of the attorney general still may not be enough to legalize recreational marijuana in the next session. Law enforcement and public health advocates are expected to turn out against it in force.

