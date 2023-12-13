Gift wrappers needed for ‘Makana for Maui’ toy drive

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are three days left for the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s toy drive benefiting keiki affected by the Maui wildfires.

CNHA staff members are asking for gifts and volunteers.

Presents are pouring in to CNHA’s Kakoo Maui resource hub at the Maui Mall in Kahului.

They are collecting gifts for their toy drive Makana for Maui until Friday.

The gifts will be wrapped and given to keiki affected by the August fires this Saturday.

“Our goal was to bring joy to many kids who had to endure some of the pains that happened earlier on because of the wildfires. And this included families that lost their home and or job,” said Kakoo Maui operations manager Kukui Keahi.

Anyone can participate.

Hawaii News Now even collected and mailed hundreds of toys. Plus, Drill Team Hawaii also stepped in and helped.

CNHA staff said they have so far collected more than 500 gifts for their toy drive.

But now they need gift wrappers.

“We will gladly accept any more volunteers who want to come in and gift wrap. We are going to be doing gift wrapping tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. So, we would love to have anyone who wants to come out and help. We’ll have all the supplies; we just need your hands,” Keahi said.

The kokua continues.

Maui girl Sara Smith, owner of Wrappily, is donating all the wrapping paper.

Wrappily is an eco-friendly gift wrap company founded by Smith on Maui about 10 years ago.

“I am so happy to donate the paper for this toy drive. I grew up in Lahaina. So, just to be able to give back in one small way,” said Smith. “I really love wrapped gifts. I think that whole experience of unwrapping a gift is a moment that is very visceral, and it feels so good. And it definitely conjures up a lot of great feelings for the holidays.”

Keahi said it is truly a kakou effort to kakoo Maui this Christmas.

“How do you not give joy back to the children? She said. “It also eases the burden of the families trying to give them a Christmas or give them a holiday. So, if we can ease that burden and continue to make things easier for our community, we’re going to do what we can.”

