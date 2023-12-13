HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
HNL anti-aircraft ammunition discovered inside thermos in checked baggage. (TSA)
TSA discovers ‘anti-aircraft ammunition’ in checked bag at Honolulu airport
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Experts: China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including in Hawaii

Latest News

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a new baby girl.
Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby girl
Andre Braugher, an Emmy-winning actor, has died. aged 61. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, NBCUNIVERSAL)
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments, Tuesday, Dec....
School board calls for Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign amid sex scandal
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023....
Safer eyedrops will require new FDA powers and resources, experts say