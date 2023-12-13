HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Wet, windy weather expected as cold front slowly passes through state

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(HNN)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front over Kauai will push southeast through the remainder of the state late today through early Thursday bringing strong winds and possibly heavy rain.

Rather wet conditions can be expected along and immediately behind the front as it moves through particularly along windward slopes and coasts.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Kahoolawe.

Windy conditions, along with much drier and cooler weather will develop behind the front, and continue through Friday. Winds are expected to be 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Forecasters say winds this strong can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches and blow around unsecured objects. Strong gusts can make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.

The air mass will moisten up slightly over the weekend into early next week, bringing an increase in trade wind showers, with breezy conditions and pleasant weather continuing.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

WAVES: A high surf advisory remains posted for north and west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Thursday.

A long-period northwest swell has begun to fill in producing high surf along exposed north and west facing shores today.

Mixed swell with increasing shorter- period north to northeast wind waves, will lead to choppy surf along most windward shores.

The northwest swell will become increasingly northerly this evening, with another pulse of mixed- period north to northeast swell arriving Thursday night and Friday leading to another round of high surf along north facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Breezy trade winds through Wednesday with an approaching front on Thursday. Latest swell has...
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy today, but cold front approaching Thursday

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
HNL anti-aircraft ammunition discovered inside thermos in checked baggage. (TSA)
TSA discovers ‘anti-aircraft ammunition’ in checked bag at Honolulu airport
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Experts: China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including in Hawaii

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Tracking fronts and cooler winds behind the front will fill in
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and big surf on the way
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and big surf on the way
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and bigger surf on the way