First Alert Forecast: Wet, windy weather expected as cold front slowly passes through state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front over Kauai will push southeast through the remainder of the state late today through early Thursday bringing strong winds and possibly heavy rain.

Rather wet conditions can be expected along and immediately behind the front as it moves through particularly along windward slopes and coasts.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Kahoolawe.

Windy conditions, along with much drier and cooler weather will develop behind the front, and continue through Friday. Winds are expected to be 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Forecasters say winds this strong can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches and blow around unsecured objects. Strong gusts can make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.

The air mass will moisten up slightly over the weekend into early next week, bringing an increase in trade wind showers, with breezy conditions and pleasant weather continuing.

WAVES: A high surf advisory remains posted for north and west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Thursday.

A long-period northwest swell has begun to fill in producing high surf along exposed north and west facing shores today.

Mixed swell with increasing shorter- period north to northeast wind waves, will lead to choppy surf along most windward shores.

The northwest swell will become increasingly northerly this evening, with another pulse of mixed- period north to northeast swell arriving Thursday night and Friday leading to another round of high surf along north facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend.

