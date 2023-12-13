HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI

J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar
J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar(Kawano, Lynn | None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of training for the state Public Safety Department is in trouble with the law again.

HPD officers arrested Marte Martinez on suspicion of DUI about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the arrest log, the 58-year-old was picked up near Miller Street and Punchbowl. She posted $500 bail and was released.

Martinez is awaiting sentencing after admitting that she made up college transcripts two months after a Hawaii news now investigation questioned her credentials to get to the top of PSD’s training division. She remains on paid leave from the state.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
Phill Cain was working as a scuba diving instructor at Waikiki Dive Center when he got the...
Having aloha helped this scuba instructor get to the finale of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
HNL anti-aircraft ammunition discovered inside thermos in checked baggage. (TSA)
TSA discovers ‘anti-aircraft ammunition’ in checked bag at Honolulu airport
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

Latest News

Karina Andrade, 37, of Kapaa
Kauai police seeking public help in locating missing Kapaa woman
Wednesday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wet, windy weather expected as cold front slowly passes through state
California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
First Alert Traffic
Zipper Lane, Nimitz HOV lane open to all vehicles to help ease morning commute