Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of training for the state Public Safety Department is in trouble with the law again.

HPD officers arrested Marte Martinez on suspicion of DUI about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the arrest log, the 58-year-old was picked up near Miller Street and Punchbowl. She posted $500 bail and was released.

Martinez is awaiting sentencing after admitting that she made up college transcripts two months after a Hawaii news now investigation questioned her credentials to get to the top of PSD’s training division. She remains on paid leave from the state.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.