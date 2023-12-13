Sixth night of Chanukah marked with lighting of 12-foot menorah in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration filled the streets of Waikiki as dozens marked the sixth night of Chanukah on Tuesday.

Chabad of Hawaii organized the “Rally For Light” with a 12-foot menorah lit up at Kuhio and Kalakaua avenues.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was a guest at the event.

In addition to honoring the Jewish holiday, faith leaders called for an end to antisemitism amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“We want Jews to feel safe around the world. And that’s why we’re here, is to show that despite Hamas calling for all of us to die, we’re here, rain or shine, and we always will be,” said Mason Russo.

“Antisemitism has always existed,” said Leza Gordon. “And now we’re seeing it when we leave our houses and ... it feels scary.”

Hannukah ends at sundown this Friday.

