HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sixth night of Chanukah marked with lighting of 12-foot menorah in Waikiki

A solemn celebration filled the streets of Waikiki as dozens marked the sixth night of...
A solemn celebration filled the streets of Waikiki as dozens marked the sixth night of Chanukah on Tuesday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration filled the streets of Waikiki as dozens marked the sixth night of Chanukah on Tuesday.

Chabad of Hawaii organized the “Rally For Light” with a 12-foot menorah lit up at Kuhio and Kalakaua avenues.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was a guest at the event.

In addition to honoring the Jewish holiday, faith leaders called for an end to antisemitism amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

RELATED STORY: Security increased at Oahu synagogue following emailed threat

We want Jews to feel safe around the world. And that’s why we’re here, is to show that despite Hamas calling for all of us to die, we’re here, rain or shine, and we always will be,” said Mason Russo.

“Antisemitism has always existed,” said Leza Gordon. “And now we’re seeing it when we leave our houses and ... it feels scary.”

Hannukah ends at sundown this Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism
Phill Cain was working as a scuba diving instructor at Waikiki Dive Center when he got the...
Having aloha helped this scuba instructor get to the finale of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Hawaiian Airlines ground incident Tuesday afternoon.
Cargo mishap delays Hawaiian Airlines flight to Korea
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Experts: China’s cyber army is invading critical US services, including in Hawaii

Latest News

J. Marte Martinez and her attorney Birney Bervar
Embattled head of training at Public Safety arrested for DUI
City leaders enjoyed pupus in the park to celebrate the completion of the “Let’s Meet at the...
Ready for a picnic? City installs hundreds of new tables, benches at parks on Oahu
For more information about debris removal, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/debrisremoval
Maui County reopens all Lahaina burn zones ahead of schedule
Billion dollar Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal moves forward
Flood mitigation plan includes construction of walls up to 9-feet high along Ala Wai