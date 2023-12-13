City celebrates early completion of park initiative with new benches and tables across 61 parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders enjoyed pupus in the park to celebrate the completion of the “Let’s Meet at the Park” initiative.

The Department of Parks and Recreation installed 299 new park tables and 347 benches islandwide.

And all the work was done in only eight months.

“So when was the last time you heard a city project finished three years ahead of schedule? Hahaha,” DPR Maintenance Support Services Manager Peter Yamashita said.

The city used a nearly $3 million federal grant to pay for the upgrades and says they focused on 61 parks in lower-income communities.

Old Stadium Park in Moiliili received the most: 28 Benches and 10 Tables.

Moili Neighborhood Park now has 12 new benches.

In West Oahu, crews installed 24 tables at Keaau Beach Park, 19 at Pokai Bay Beach Park, and 10 benches and 12 at Waianae’s Herbert K Pilila’au Community Park.

“If you come on any night or any day, you will see that the parks have been filled with people,” Councilmember Augie T. said.

The goal is to welcome back park users, but the new installations may also be welcoming to homeless campers.

“We do have challenges in our parks because of people that may be setting up camp there. But we also have challenges in parks from people who are housed. I mean, a lot of the vandalism and other things that we have are not necessarily you know, people that are homeless, it’s local people,” DPR Director Laura Thielen said.

The city says it works with HPD on enforcing park rules and city laws but that the benches and tables are available to everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status.

“The more active a park is, the more that the general population feels welcome to be there, the safer the park is, and the less problems that we have. So the more that we can make parks comfortable for people to come out to, then that’s a good thing.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.