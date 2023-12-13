After 11 weeks, Maui lifts restrictions for all 83 burn zone areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 11 weeks after Maui County started reopening Lahaina’s burn area, all 83 zones are now accessible to residents with vehicle passes.

That’s about five miles covering 22,000 acres along Front Street and Honoapiilani Highway.

“Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters volunteers have spent countless hours assisting our residents in the difficult and emotional process of sifting through the ash and fire debris,” Mayor Richard Bissen said.

“Their support has made a difference for many of our community members who were affected by this unprecedented disaster, and for that, we are truly grateful.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now awaiting right of entry approval to begin clearing debris and hazardous material.

For more information about debris removal, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/debrisremoval or call (877) 214-9117 Monday to Sunday between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.