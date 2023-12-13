HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After 11 weeks, Maui lifts restrictions for all 83 burn zone areas

That’s about five miles covering 22,000 acres along Front Street and Honoapiilani Highway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 11 weeks after Maui County started reopening Lahaina’s burn area, all 83 zones are now accessible to residents with vehicle passes.

That’s about five miles covering 22,000 acres along Front Street and Honoapiilani Highway.

“Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters volunteers have spent countless hours assisting our residents in the difficult and emotional process of sifting through the ash and fire debris,” Mayor Richard Bissen said.

“Their support has made a difference for many of our community members who were affected by this unprecedented disaster, and for that, we are truly grateful.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now awaiting right of entry approval to begin clearing debris and hazardous material.

For more information about debris removal, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/debrisremoval or call (877) 214-9117 Monday to Sunday between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced
Virginia man sentenced for his involvement in tragic asphyxiation death of Hilo sailor
Illegal fireworks illuminated the sky on New Year's Eve.
Fireworks amnesty program launched amid push for safer New Year’s
California visitor Ian Snyder, 34, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the...
‘It’s a miracle’: Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray painted on roadway signs spark outrage amid national rise in antisemitism

Latest News

For more information about debris removal, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/debrisremoval
After 11 weeks, Maui lifts restrictions for all 83 burn zone areas
Walls along the Ala Wai may be the last thing anybody wants, but engineers say it’s what the...
Residents voice concerns about $1B Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal that includes installing walls
Billion dollar Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal moves forward
Residents voice concerns about $1B Ala Wai flood mitigation proposal
City leaders enjoyed pupus in the park to celebrate the completion of the “Let’s Meet at the...
City celebrates early completion of park initiative with new benches and tables across 61 parks