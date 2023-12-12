HI Now Daily
Wildfire-impacted homeowners, businesses can still apply for federal low-interest loans

Aerial view showing what's left of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii after a wildfire tore through the town.
An aerial view Thursday shows the historic banyan tree along with destroyed homes, boats and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui.(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images | Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homeowners and businesses impacted by the Maui wildfires can still apply for assistance from the Small Business Administration.

Officials said although the deadline passed on Monday, there is a 45-day grace period to apply for property damage for homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofit organizations, including churches, who have suffered from wildfires and winds.

Jan. 25 is the absolute deadline to apply for the SBA loans if your home or business suffered physical damage in the disaster.

Homeowners are eligible for loans of up to $500,000 for physical damage to their homes and $100,000 for personal property, including a primary car.

Renters are eligible for $100,000 for personal property and a primary car.

Businesses can apply for up to $2 million in assistance for real estate, machinery, equipment and inventory. Private nonprofit organizations, including places of worship, are also eligible to receive up to $2 million for physical damage.

All are at low interest rates and payments can be deferred up to a year, especially with so many facing a lengthy rebuild.

SBA says it is not requiring an explanation or any other documentation from survivors during the extended application period.

Fact sheets are available in the following languages: Tongan, Samoan, Marshallese, Ilocano, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Spanish, Hawaiian, Chinese, Japanese and English.

Those interested in applying must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and they will then be directed to the SBA.

For more information, click here.

To apply for disaster assistance, click here.

