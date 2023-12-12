West Oahu health center boosts security with artificial intelligence amid rising crime

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the increase in violent crimes in Leeward Oahu, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has installed a weapons detection system in its Emergency Department.

The system is called Evolv and uses sensors with artificial intelligence to detect threats.

Waianae Comp also recently formed a dedicated security committee and added a security guard at the main campus entrance.

“WCCHC’s investment in security is not just about advanced technology; it’s about our commitment to the well-being of everyone who walks through our doors,” said Nick Hughey, Executive Vice President of WCCHC.

“We’re committed to creating a safe healthcare environment for our patients, employees, and community.”

WCCHC’s new additional annual security costs, including the Evolve system, amount to approximately $400,000.

They say this investment is part of a series of robust measures aimed at bolstering security across the center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.