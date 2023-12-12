HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

West Oahu health center boosts security with artificial intelligence amid rising crime

The system is called Evolv and uses sensors with artificial intelligence to detect threats.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the increase in violent crimes in Leeward Oahu, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has installed a weapons detection system in its Emergency Department.

The system is called Evolv and uses sensors with artificial intelligence to detect threats.

Waianae Comp also recently formed a dedicated security committee and added a security guard at the main campus entrance.

“WCCHC’s investment in security is not just about advanced technology; it’s about our commitment to the well-being of everyone who walks through our doors,” said Nick Hughey, Executive Vice President of WCCHC.

“We’re committed to creating a safe healthcare environment for our patients, employees, and community.”

WCCHC’s new additional annual security costs, including the Evolve system, amount to approximately $400,000.

They say this investment is part of a series of robust measures aimed at bolstering security across the center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
Homeless outreach concerns in central Oahu after major non-profit shut down in November
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer the Honolulu Marathon
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund

Latest News

The Halulu Fishpond Access, a quarter-acre of land on Kauai’s north shore, is now protected...
Kauai fishpond access protected forever with $1.3M community-led effort
Surveillance video shows the thieves on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 1:15 a.m.
Suspects wanted in attempted overnight burglary at Waipahu vape shop
The city wants drivers to consider staying off Oahu roads this holiday season and instead take...
Happy HOLO Days: City encourages residents to take public transportation this holiday season
The Halulu Fishpond Access, a quarter-acre of land on Kauai’s north shore, is now protected...
Kauai fishpond access protected forever with $1.3M community-led effort