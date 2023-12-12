HI Now Daily
Virginia man sentenced for his involvement in tragic asphyxiation death of Hilo sailor

Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced
Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced(Colette Flores-Oishi)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old Navy sailor was sentenced to five years in prison Monday in a civilian courtroom for his role in the death of a Hilo man, who was a fellow sailor.

Enrique Porter was immediately taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this year for the death of 19-year-old Kamren Anthony Seiji Flores. The case was tried in a civilian court because the crime happened off base.

Porter, Flores and two others were all sailors stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Two years ago, they all got together to party.

“My understanding is Porter had gone and brought the drugs to the apartment (and) they all partook in the drugs,” said Flores’ mother, Colette Flores-Oishi who travelled to Virginia for the sentencing.

“From their recollection, Kamren had a bad reaction to the drugs and to subdue him ... one of them punched him,” she told Hawaii News Now.

“That didn’t work so eventually, they all held him face down on the bed till he succumbed to death.”

Court documents reveal Porter was the one responsible for punching Camren and that he, and two other sailors — Corey Franklin and Christopher Henderson — held Camren face down on a bed to control and quiet him. It was Porter who kept holding Camren’s head face down on a pillow.

“So he actually died from asphyxiation due to smothering,” said Oishi-Flores.

Flores was a graduate of Waiakea High School and had high aspirations in life. He was an avid swimmer, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and wanted to pursue a career in politics. He joined the U.S Navy upon graduation and chose air traffic controller as his military occupational skill.

Flores’ death devastated his family and his mother has this message for parents.

“In Hawaii, we trust everybody because it is such a small community but we have to remember to let our children know that when they get into the big world. you cannot trust everybody,” she said.

The judge in the case also sentenced Porter to five years probation. The two other sailors in the case, are being tried separately from Porter. Their trials are scheduled for early 2024.

