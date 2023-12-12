TODAY: Family of rescued hiker injured on Pali Notches trail to hold press conference

HI Now Daily
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The relatives of hiker who was rescued on Pali Notches trail last Thursday after days of being missing are set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to offer thanks to his rescuers.

34-year-old Ian Snyder, of California, fell about 1,000 feet from the Koolau Summit Trail near the Pali Notches Trail in Nuuanu last Monday while he hiked the area alone.

He wasn’t heard from for days before his family rallied the Oahu Hiking Community to help locate Ian.

Snyder’s sister says they were also able to pinpoint where Ian was based on video he posted to social media.

Three days later, Snyder was found and airlifted to safety.

He was treated for a broken hand and fractured cheekbone, but has since been released from the hospital.

Snyder’s family says they are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Hawaii News Now will carry it on its digital platforms.

