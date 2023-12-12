Suspects wanted in attempted overnight burglary at Waipahu vape shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for three people who tried to break into the 24-hour Vape Shop in Waipahu and two others who stayed outside with the getaway car.

Surveillance video shows the thieves on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 1:15 a.m.

They smashed the window but couldn’t get through the gate and then took off in a silver-colored sedan.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.