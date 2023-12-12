Spike in violent crime involving youth triggers after-hours security concerns for school campuses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From deadly shootings to stabbings, robberies and rape, youth seem to be at the center of a growing number of violent crimes on Oahu — a disturbing trend that’s also impacting some school campuses after most students and teachers have already gone home.

An HNN investigation revealed instances of violence happening after-hours on Oahu school campuses. In the span of just three days, HPD responded to an armed robbery at Nanakuli High School and a felony sex assault at Aiea High School. Victims in both the robbery and sex assault cases are teenagers. At last check, the search for the suspects continues.

The crimes prompted HNN Investigates to ask the state Department of Education what steps schools are taking to keep trespassers out and students and staff safe.

The DOE declined to sit down with us for an interview. But in an email a spokesperson said, “The Department doesn’t maintain centralized statistics on criminal acts on all campuses.”

In one incident at Nanakuli High on Dec. 2, a 15-year-old was hanging out with some friends about 9:40 p.m. when they were approached by more than a half dozen other males, police said.

One of the suspects allegedly lifted his shirt, displaying a gun in his waistband before beating the boy and stripping him of his shoes and a chain.

Three days later, an 18-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted in the parking structure at Aiea High School. It happened about 9 p.m.

Law enforcement sources say the teen was there to watch some people play basketball.

Mana Olayan is an ex-gang member who turned his life around and now heads up a successful non-profit that ministers to youth called God Forgives Bad Boys and Bad Girls.

He says with so many parents working long hours just to make ends meet, keiki often end up following in the footsteps of other people in the neighborhood.

“The youth today is more bold, right? And they’re more violent,” said Olayan.

“Whatever the older guys are doing, good or bad, that’s the influence.”

The DOE admits keeping trespassers off campus is a challenge because most schools in Hawaii have an open design. But officials add gates and surveillance equipment are, when possible, used to keep people off school property after hours. Officials also said that some schools with a “pattern of security or safety incidents on campus” have hired security to patrol overnight and on weekends.

HNN Investigates asked DOE officials if Nanakuli and Aiea high schools employ after hours security guards, but we have not gotten a response.

Meanwhile, Olayan believes neighbors can play a big role in keeping crime out of their community.

“When I think of my old life, if you know that this block, that this community is tight knit. That they’re watching out for each other. If I know that, I’m not going to that community,” Olayan said.

He believes the expansion of after school programs and youth-centered neighborhood activities are critical part of stopping violence.

“I always give the message show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future,” said Olayan.

While the Department of Education doesn’t keep data on criminal acts, a spokesperson said it does track student misconduct offenses on campus during school hours.

HNN has requested that information and will make it public once it’s released.

