HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Some major roads reopen in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park thanks to rainfall

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is increasing their fees along with some other parks across the...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is increasing their fees along with some other parks across the nation.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some major roads and cabins have reopened in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Monday.

Vehicles are allowed on Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road because all the rain earlier this month reduced the fire risk, officials said.

Campfire and open flame cooking fire restrictions are also lifted in areas that allow them.

Although the risk for wildfire is low, visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly. Campfires and cooking fires should be completely extinguished and are only allowed in specific areas of the park.

Kau Desert Trail and Pepeiao Cabin are also back open. Both were closed back in October because of increased earthquakes in the area.

Volcanologists say Kilauea volcano is not erupting but the unrest continues.

Mauna Iki Trail remains closed as eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.

Park visitors are urged to plan ahead and check the park website for any closure or hazard alerts. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Homeless outreach concerns in central Oahu after major non-profit shut down in November
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Illegal fireworks illuminated the sky on New Year's Eve.
Fireworks amnesty program launched amid push for safer New Year’s
Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced
Virginia man sentenced for his involvement in tragic asphyxiation death of Hilo sailor
An e-mail sent to Temple Emanu-El in Nuuanu prompted them to alert Honolulu Police and the FBI...
Security increased at Oahu synagogue following emailed threat

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Law enforcement: Illegal fireworks sales are fueling organized crime
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
Bomb threats targeting synagogues and symbols of hate along Hawaii’s busiest roadway — the...
Swastikas spray-painted along the H-1 spark outrage and conversation to address hate speech