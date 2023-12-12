Some major roads reopen in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park thanks to rainfall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some major roads and cabins have reopened in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Monday.

Vehicles are allowed on Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road because all the rain earlier this month reduced the fire risk, officials said.

Campfire and open flame cooking fire restrictions are also lifted in areas that allow them.

Although the risk for wildfire is low, visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly. Campfires and cooking fires should be completely extinguished and are only allowed in specific areas of the park.

Kau Desert Trail and Pepeiao Cabin are also back open. Both were closed back in October because of increased earthquakes in the area.

Volcanologists say Kilauea volcano is not erupting but the unrest continues.

Mauna Iki Trail remains closed as eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.

Park visitors are urged to plan ahead and check the park website for any closure or hazard alerts. Click here for more info.

