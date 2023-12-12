HI Now Daily
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!

Waikele Christmas lights on Anapau Place
Waikele Christmas lights on Anapau Place(Hawaii News Now)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holiday season is here!

Across the state, people everywhere are lighting up the night and spreading holiday cheer for their entire neighborhoods.

We want to see how you and your family and friends are celebrating this year.

Decorated the outside of your house with some festive fun or craft some incredible holiday DIYs? Submit your photos below:

Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund

State launches fireworks amnesty program
SCOTUS makes decisions on several key cases, including on COVID mandate
Midday Newscast: Police investigating several violent crimes over the weekend
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement