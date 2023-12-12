Law enforcement: Illegal fireworks sales are fueling organized crime in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five months ago, the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement started an Illegal Fireworks Task Force and now has a secret site to store the evidence.

So far, it’s seized 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Jordan Lowe, Law Enforcement Department director, said illegal aerial fireworks might be a popular way to celebrate New Year’s festivities but are still not safe.

“Quite frankly, you really shouldn’t have it in the house or in the garage because if it catches fire in the house, it’s going to cause some severe damage,” Lowe said.

In hopes of making a safer New Year’s on Oahu, the state is launching an amnesty program for unwanted illegal fireworks. It’s the first time a program like this has been offered in about 20 years.

The last program was between HPD and HFD.

This program is a county, state and federal partnership.

The amnesty opportunity will be offered Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

555 Queen St. in Kakaako;

94-121 Leonui St. in Waipahu;

2020 Lauwiliwili St in Kapolei near Costco;

and 95-1990 Meheula Parkway in Mililani Mauka.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt. get burned or godforbid anybody get killed with it,” said Lowe.

First responders will accept firecrackers, sprinklers, fountains, cracker balls, aerial shells, aerial tubes, roman candles, cakes and sky rockets, but they won’t accept homemade/modified fireworks, improvised explosives, guns or ammunition. The program is no questions asked.

“What we need to tell aunty and uncle about those fireworks is (they) fuel organized crime here in the state of Hawaii,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Tobon.

Various local, state and federal agencies are working with the task force and say procuring, transporting and smuggling fireworks is part of larger criminal enterprise.

“The exact same methods that are being utilized to smuggle fireworks into the state of Hawaii are being utilized to smuggle guns, to smuggle drugs and other dangerous items,” said Tobon.

The state Department of Law Enforcement says for the drop-off, the fireworks must be in a container in the trunk or the rear portion of the vehicle.

The individual must remain in the vehicle while first responders recover the fireworks.

If you have any questions, you can call (808) 837-8470.

