Kauai fishpond access protected forever with $1.3M community-led effort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Halulu Fishpond Access, a quarter-acre of land on Kauai’s north shore, is now protected forever.

The Trust for Public Land led an effort to raise $1.3 million to purchase and protect the quarter-acre access area off Kuhio Highway and convey it to the Waipa Foundation.

“When Hawaiian lands and people flourish, the rest of Hawaii does too,” said Reyna Ramolete, Aloha ‘Āina Project Manager, Trust for Public Land.

“We’re humbled to partner with the Kauai community to preserve this storied place and ensure Waipā Foundation can continue to care for Halulu Fishpond and the Hanalei coastline, training the next generation of ‘āina stewards.”

The non-profit says it will continue to use the land as a living learning center to educate the community.

“We are thrilled to support the community-led protection of Halulu Fishpond Access and thank all involved in this effort. This acquisition further empowers Waipā to continue its inspirational programs and stewardship of the land while keeping the Hawaiian culture and values at the forefront for many years to come,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami.

