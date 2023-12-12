Janet Jackson adds third show for ‘Together Again’ tour in Honolulu following high demand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary superstar Janet Jackson has added a third and final show to her “Together Again” tour in Honolulu following high demand, concert organizer Rick Bartalini Presents said announced on Tuesday.

Ms. Jackson will be having exuberant dance parties on two amazing nights: Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, both of which are almost sold out.

The third and final show will be on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

She’ll perform over 35 of her back-to-back hits, giving you a blast to the past. This will be the first time Ms. Jackson is back in the islands since 2019.

Similar to the first round of sales, a weeklong presale for Hawaii residents will begin on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. for the third show on Ticketmaster.com. No password is required for the presale event and only up to eight tickets may be purchased by one patron.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled that Janet agreed to do a third show. The people of Hawaii have a special place in her heart, and she wanted to make sure that all of her fans here have the chance to see at least one show. These shows are going to be very special. They’re going to be different, with just Janet herself, performing about 40 of her biggest hits, in four separate acts,” said Bartilini.

“We were thrilled to announce the first two shows but being able to add this one now makes it feel like a holiday gift for all of us. I mean, who wouldn’t want to find Janet Jackson under their tree?”

For fans who want to go to the show but money is tight, Ticketmaster has a program called “buy now, pay later” where you can pay in four installments over 6 to 12 months. The final cost of each ticket will be reflected during browsing.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the People’s Fund of Maui, which has been providing direct financial assistance to Maui community members experiencing devastating losses from the Aug. 8 fires.

For all show and ticket information, click here.

