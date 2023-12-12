HI Now Daily
Issue with fire suppression system closes Port of Hilo

Young Brothers (File image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Port of Hilo is temporarily closed due to an issue with the fire suppression system, officials say.

In an email, Young Brothers said a routine inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard found the issue.

In an abundance of caution, officials have closed the port starting Tuesday until further notice.

Officials said, however, that the closure is not impacting Young Brothers’ ability to receive shipments.

Young Brothers is working with the state Department of Transportation and Coast Guard to get the port back up and running.

