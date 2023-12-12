His daughter gave him the gift of life — and he’s determined to enjoy every minute

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warren Tsark always prided himself on leading an active lifestyle.

The father of two enjoys playing music, getting outdoors, and spent 25 years with the Honolulu Fire Department.

“I was stationed at Waianae,” Tsark said. “I like Waianae because it’s busy. I don’t like watching TV.”

Kidney issues run in the family, but it wasn’t until age 55 when doctors found he was suffering from polycystic kidney disease.

“Next thing you know I was on dialysis and dialysis wasn’t working for me,” Tsark said. “I would end up in the ER after dialysis.”

Warren eventually found himself in need of a transplant.

His kids immediately stepped up to donate, but he wasn’t having it.

“He just said no, it wasn’t a conversation,” said Warren’s daughter, Kaila Lui-Kwan. ‘It was just like, no I’m not gonna take that from you.”

But he later changed his mind after finding out his kids didn’t inherit any kidney problems.

For daughter Kaila, becoming a donor was a no-brainer and she noticed a change instantly.

“After the procedure, my husband was there and so when I woke up, he made sure I was OK, which I was,” Lui-Kwan said. “Then he said he was gonna go check on my dad and went to go check on my dad and see him with the new kidney and he came back and he was in tears.

“He was crying and I said what’s the matter with my dad? He said, your dad has color.”

A lifeline so many others could use.

Hawaii has about 300 people waiting for a compatible donor and the Queen’s Medical Center’s Transplant Center specializes in shortening that list.

“To donate a kidney is a fairly low risk procedure,” said Dr. Linda Wong, of the center.

“Patients come in and they have minimally invasive surgery. They do small incisions and they generally stay one night in the hospital.”

Warren received his new kidney back in 2013 and 10 years later, he couldn’t be better.

But there is one hiccup.

“Only thing is I cannot eat raw fish,” Tsark said. “We come from a big family and the parties, there’s a lot of raw fish, poke and what not and I just gotta look.”

