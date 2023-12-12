Having aloha helped this former Waikiki scuba instructor get to the finale of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Phill Cain was working as a scuba diving instructor at Waikiki Dive Center when he got the call to compete for a chance to win $4.56 million in the Netflix reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

Little did he know that he would be one of the top finalists out of 456 contestants.

“Like realistically, one person making it through beyond 455 other competitors is like, so unrealistic,” Cain said. “So me going in, I was like, you know what? I’ll probably make it past Red Light, Green Light, and then maybe we’ll see how many games after that. But I definitely didn’t have such high expectations.”

LISTEN:

The 27-year-old was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil and then moved to New Jersey when he was 8. He moved to Hawaii in 2019, where he took classes for a semester at the University of Hawaii and bounced around some jobs, eventually landing a job as a scuba instructor.

Although Cain — player 451 — hadn’t watched the Korean drama version of “Squid Game” until after he was cast in the reality show, he applied because he was always interested in production work (he even worked on an episode of “Hawaii Five-0″).

In “Squid Game: The Challenge,” contestants go through a series of children’s games. It essentially follows the Korean series — starting with Red Light, Green Light — but also incorporates new games like Battleship and some social tests in which players have the ability to eliminate others. Throughout the show, contestants get eliminated — until there’s only one left. That one person is the winner of the $4.56 million.

There’s some strategy involved, but much of it is based on chance and luck.

So what was Cain’s strategy in the game?

“For me personally, I mean, I just kind of did what I always do,” he said. “I just kind of, you know, go with the flow and make some cool friends and kind of see where it goes. And somehow that ended me up in the finals.”

Spoiler alert if you haven’t watched the finale: Cain ended up in the top two and lost to player 287 Mai Whelan in the final game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.”

“I definitely was happy for her and I was proud of her because I knew even in the final three, I knew that no matter who won, they would do right by the money and they would, you know, support the community, support the environment, support things that actually matter,” Cain said.

He added that he was actually a bit relieved.

“I can finally sleep in my own bed. I can fly back to Oahu, I can have some poke, I have some good food,” he said.

One of the worst meals he had while filming was a porridge that was just so bland.

“Towards the end I was like, I don’t know how much longer I can do this, but when I flew back to Hawaii, I finally had some decent ahi that was properly seared and it was delicious with some furikake on top,” Cain said.

Cain has since moved back to New Jersey due to cost of living and to be closer to his family and his band Six Ways to Saturday. But he dreams of one day moving back to Hawaii.

In the meantime, he offers this advice to anyone who’s interested in applying for the second season of “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

“Bring your aloha with you, because that was really what carried me through the entire time, was the genuine love, the aloha, the connections that I made with people — that was worth much more than any $4.56 million,” Cain said.

