Happy HOLO Days: City encourages residents to take public transportation this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city wants drivers to consider staying off Oahu roads this holiday season and instead take public transportation to the mall or work.

The Department of Transportation Services launched a new “Happy HOLO Days” campaign on Monday.

It’s a push to remind people that the Bus and Skyline are options this time of year to avoid sitting in traffic or fighting over parking.

“So this season, you know, this is our first time that we’ve had Skyline open during Christmas, there’s a lot of opportunities to use it. There’s a lot of good shopping and dining along the line,” Deputy Director of Transporation Services Jon Nouchi said.

“We’re only two weeks away. People are on the roads, doing a lot of things; we all know this is one of those times in the year when everything gets crazy,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

DTS will NOT be changing Skyline’s hours for the holidays; the system ends daily at 7 p.m.

But to attract holiday season riders, it did give the Holo card a festive makeover.

You can pick one up at the Halawa Skyline Station and participating retailers.

