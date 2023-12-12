HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Happy HOLO Days: City encourages residents to take public transportation this holiday season

The city wants drivers to consider staying off the roads
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city wants drivers to consider staying off Oahu roads this holiday season and instead take public transportation to the mall or work.

The Department of Transportation Services launched a new “Happy HOLO Days” campaign on Monday.

It’s a push to remind people that the Bus and Skyline are options this time of year to avoid sitting in traffic or fighting over parking.

“So this season, you know, this is our first time that we’ve had Skyline open during Christmas, there’s a lot of opportunities to use it. There’s a lot of good shopping and dining along the line,” Deputy Director of Transporation Services Jon Nouchi said.

“We’re only two weeks away. People are on the roads, doing a lot of things; we all know this is one of those times in the year when everything gets crazy,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

DTS will NOT be changing Skyline’s hours for the holidays; the system ends daily at 7 p.m.

But to attract holiday season riders, it did give the Holo card a festive makeover.

You can pick one up at the Halawa Skyline Station and participating retailers.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
Homeless outreach concerns in central Oahu after major non-profit shut down in November
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer the Honolulu Marathon
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund

Latest News

Surveillance video shows the thieves on Friday, Dec. 1, just before 1:15 a.m.
Suspects wanted in attempted overnight burglary at Waipahu vape shop
Time is slipping away to get your orders in if you want your gifts to arrive by Christmas.
Best tech gifts for dad this holiday season
The crimes were unrelated, but come amid heightened concern about crime on Oahu.
Midday Newscast: Police investigating several violent crimes over the weekend
Tracking TWO fronts this week
Hawaii News Now -- Jen Robbins