First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate to breezy trade winds through Tuesday morning with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A front will move down the island chain Tuesday afternoon increasing clouds and showers. Strong, windy northeast trade winds are expected to fill in behind the front. Winds could be strong enough for a wind advisory through Thursday. This pattern will persist through Thursday night before gradually returning to a more typical trade wind pattern over the weekend.

An advisory level NW swell will rise today and peak tomorrow with rough conditions expected. East shores will also have rough conditions due to the country swell and strengthening trade winds. South shore surf will remain small.

