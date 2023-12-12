HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today

First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and large surf picking up today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate to breezy trade winds through Tuesday morning with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A front will move down the island chain Tuesday afternoon increasing clouds and showers. Strong, windy northeast trade winds are expected to fill in behind the front. Winds could be strong enough for a wind advisory through Thursday. This pattern will persist through Thursday night before gradually returning to a more typical trade wind pattern over the weekend.

An advisory level NW swell will rise today and peak tomorrow with rough conditions expected. East shores will also have rough conditions due to the country swell and strengthening trade winds. South shore surf will remain small.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Homeless outreach concerns in central Oahu after major non-profit shut down in November
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Illegal fireworks illuminated the sky on New Year's Eve.
Fireworks amnesty program launched amid push for safer New Year’s
Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced
Virginia man sentenced for his involvement in tragic asphyxiation death of Hilo sailor
An e-mail sent to Temple Emanu-El in Nuuanu prompted them to alert Honolulu Police and the FBI...
Security increased at Oahu synagogue following emailed threat

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Tracking TWO weak fronts
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and big surf on the way
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and bigger surf on the way
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and big surf on the way
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, December 11, 2023
Friday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through Saturday as cold front stalls