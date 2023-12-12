HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.(Brownsboro Independent School District)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (Gray News) – A school district in Texas is sharing a sweet moment between a custodian and an elementary student.

The Brownsboro Independent School District shared a photo on Facebook of Chandler Elementary School custodian identified as Mr. Hall helping a young student fix his tie.

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.

“It’s moments like these that we are so proud to be a part of this Bear family,” the school district wrote in the post. “Thank you Mr. Hall for being so kind. We are grateful for YOU!

Facebook commenters made it known that Hall is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

“I remember my son getting a nervous tummy on the first day and throwing up in the hallway. I tried to clean it but was pregnant and gagging… this gentleman came up and said “It’s okay mama, let me get it” he cleaned it up for me. He’s always been a sweetheart!” one Facebook user wrote in a comment.

Hall’s wife also commented on the post, saying his act of kindness with the elementary student is no surprise.

“Lord I thank you for my husband!! He is one of a kind. Always trying to help someone,” his wife wrote in a comment.

Brownsboro is located about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Illegal fireworks illuminated the sky on New Year's Eve.
Fireworks amnesty program launched amid push for safer New Year’s
Man responsible for Hilo sailor's death sentenced
Virginia man sentenced for his involvement in tragic asphyxiation death of Hilo sailor
Homeless outreach concerns in central Oahu after major non-profit shut down in November
Homeless outreach concerns grow in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down
Law enforcement: Illegal fireworks sales are fueling organized crime

Latest News

The family of a hiker who was rescued on an Oahu trail last Thursday days after going missing...
Hiker who fell 1,000 feet on Oahu trail, was missing for days thanks his rescuers
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say
HNL anti-aircraft ammunition discovered inside thermos in checked baggage. (TSA)
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Sheriff’s office says Tesla was running on Autopilot moments before fatal tractor-trailer crash