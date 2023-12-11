HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
No major holiday tourism boost expected for Maui, bad press cited as one reason
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer the Honolulu Marathon
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
This year, Honolulu Marathon's top finishers get more than prize money ... they get real gold
This year, Honolulu Marathon’s top finishers get more than prize money ... they get real gold

Latest News

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Dec. 11 is the deadline for Maui wildfire survivors to apply for Federal Emergency Management...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 11, 2023)
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity