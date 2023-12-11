HI Now Daily
Security increased at Oahu synagogue following emailed threat

An e-mail sent to Temple Emanu-El in Nuuanu prompted them to alert Honolulu Police and the FBI over the weekend.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An e-mail sent to Temple Emanu-El in Nuuanu prompted them to alert Honolulu Police and the FBI over the weekend.

Honolulu Civil Beat reported that staff members received the email, which claimed explosives had been placed in synagogues across the state.

The email came through Saturday — the same day a swastika and the Star of David were reportedly spray painted on a Kapahulu area business.

A search of the Nuuanu synagogue revealed no explosives, but police say security will be increased.

An HPD spokesperson said a first-degree terroristic threatening case has been opened.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

There are growing fears in the US and globally about rising antisemitism, especially since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants sparked Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

