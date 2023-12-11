No major holiday tourism boost expected for Maui, bad press cited as one reason

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been four months since fires tore through upcountry and West Maui, bringing a halt to much of the island’s tourism economy.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the island an economic boost, but they’re now expecting the numbers to fall far below expectations.

Tourism officials say hotel occupancy in Kaanapali, where more than half of the Valley Isle’s visitor lodging accommodations are located, typically hovers around 70 to 80% during Christmastime.

This year, estimates have it at 25%; some believe national media is playing a big role in those low numbers.

“I hate to say it, but controversy does sell,” said Lisa Paulson with the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “I do feel national media is not digging deeper to interview more of our island community and really hearing our entire island community.”

Recent state travel data shows domestic passenger arrivals to Maui for the first week of December were down 20 to 30% compared to the same time last year.

The data comes two months after Hawaii’s governor officially welcomed back visitors to Maui.

“Our GMs and high-ups were expecting our usual repeat visitors for the festive season, but they have heard from guests that they want to be respectful,” said Paulson. “I would have to say our guests are not coming back because they have seen the messaging, are very afraid to travel, and are confused. And they want to be able to travel here when it’s appropriate.”

Paulson says she would like national media to focus more on efforts to attract, not discourage, visitors.

“I would give them a cautionary tale of their reporting because economic recovery is so crucial to our healing. We need the revenue stream to help with rebuilding. We also need people back to work.”

However, some Lahaina residents believe the official reopening of West Maui before long-term housing was fully figured out for fire survivors sent the wrong message and is the reason for the bad press.

