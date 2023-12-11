Learn what to do in case a wildfire breaks out near your home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want to know what to do in the event that a wildfire approaches you or your home? An community event on Oahu is hoping to help.

City and state leaders will host a Central Oahu Community Wildfire Prevention and Disaster Preparedness Workshop on Monday night.

The meeting will cover topics like fire-proofing your home, reducing the risk of wildfire damage and creating an evacuation plan.

Residents can also engage with emergency management and first responders to gather some insight on how to respond to fires.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. at Kanoelani Elementary School in Waipio (94-1091 Oli Loop Waipahu, HI 96797).

