Homeless outreach concerns grows in Central Oahu after major nonprofit shuts down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing about homelessness in Central Oahu after a major non-profit that provided outreach closed its doors in November.

Achieve Zero shut down its operations on Nov. 27. One of their main areas of focus was a canal in Waipahu.

In November 2022, HNN’s cameras documented people frequently going in and out of the canal with items like sofas and other living room furniture seen lying on the canal floor.

Last year, there was a village of homeless camps in the area.

Outreach to the area ramped up since then. But with Achieve Zero leaving the community, residents are concerned the canal will go back to what it once was.

In a press release, Achieve Zero said: “Despite our best efforts, we were unable to successfully navigate the challenging landscape and financial challenges that nonprofits face in the work that we do.”

There are now concerns this part of the island could see homelessness worsen.

“It’s definitely still a problem and it’s potentially getting worse,” said Lia Thorne who runs the non-profit Aloha State Outreach, which also focuses on the homeless population on Oahu.

Thorne is concerned with Achieve Zero shutting down, it hurts the level of trust between those unsheltered and outreach workers like herself.

“You have to come back every day. If that’s what you say you are going to do, you have to,” said Thorne.

The concerns have reached the head of Honolulu EMS Jim Ireland who said he’s planning to send his Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement (CORE) team that does homeless outreach — in places like Waikiki and Chinatown — and expand their service to Central Oahu.

“Here in Waipahu, since we lost Achieve Zero, we will have to come out more,” said Ireland.

Even though CORE will be expanding to Waipahu, officials say need help from the public to be their eyes and ears.

If there are concerns about homeless individuals or groups in your neighborhood that need help, you can email HonoluluCORE@honolulu.gov or call the C.O.R.E. hotline at (808) 768-2673 to ask for assistance. This line is for non-emergencies only and calls will be returned as soon as possible.

