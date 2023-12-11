Fireworks amnesty program launched ahead of busy New Year’s festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Law Enforcement is launching a new fireworks amnesty program in a bid to get illegal fireworks off the streets.

The program is being announced ahead of what’s expected to be a busy New Year’s festivities.

Officials said a fireworks amnesty turn-in event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four Honolulu Fire Department stations — Kakaako, Waipahu, Kapolei (near Costco), and Mililani Mauka.

There will be no questions asked when fireworks are turned in.

Participants are asked to keep fireworks in their vehicles’ trunks.

Everything from firecrackers to sparklers to fireworks will be accepted.

