HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fireworks amnesty program launched ahead of busy New Year’s festivities

The program is aimed at getting illegal fireworks off the streets.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Law Enforcement is launching a new fireworks amnesty program in a bid to get illegal fireworks off the streets.

The program is being announced ahead of what’s expected to be a busy New Year’s festivities.

Officials said a fireworks amnesty turn-in event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four Honolulu Fire Department stations — Kakaako, Waipahu, Kapolei (near Costco), and Mililani Mauka.

There will be no questions asked when fireworks are turned in.

Participants are asked to keep fireworks in their vehicles’ trunks.

Everything from firecrackers to sparklers to fireworks will be accepted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer the Honolulu Marathon
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
Brush fire closes Kawaihae Road between 64 and 67 mile markers
Brush fire closes Kawaihae Road between 64 and 67 mile markers

Latest News

The mandate was rescinded.
SCOTUS makes decisions on several key cases, including on COVID mandate
The program is aimed at getting illegal fireworks off the streets.
State launches fireworks amnesty program
The crimes were unrelated, but come amid heightened concern about crime on Oahu.
Midday Newscast: Police investigating several violent crimes over the weekend
With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
Hopes for holiday tourism rebound dashed as ‘confused’ visitors stay away