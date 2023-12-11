First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds, scattered showers and bigger surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold today. Isolated to scattered showers will generally favor windward and mauka areas, particularly over the eastern end of the state. Stronger northeast trade winds are expected to begin building across the islands by Tuesday afternoon and then persist through at least Thursday night. Shower chances will also increase across the islands from west to east Tuesday though Thursday morning before drier air returns statewide by Thursday afternoon. A return to more typical trade wind weather is expected from Friday through the weekend.

A north-northwest swell will gradually shift more northerly direction and slowly decline through tpnight. Long-period forerunners from the next northwest advisory level swell will arrive early Tuesday, and the swell will peak Tuesday night and Wednesday. Small short-period wind waves and small wrapping northerly swell will produce moderate east shore surf into Monday, followed by a rise to around the advisory level Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.