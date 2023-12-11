DOH urges precautions after high levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash samples

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is urging residents to take precautions after high levels of toxic substances — including arsenic, lead, antimony, cobalt and copper — were found in ash samples collected from fire-ravaged Lahaina.

Health officials are warning residents to avoid any kind of direct exposure to fire debris.

“These data validate that the Lahaina ash contains toxic substances,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth S. Fink. “While the concentrations of these substances are lower than the Kula ash results, they are still elevated and it continues to be extremely important to take precautions. The risk remains greatest from ash ingestion.

The ash samples were collected on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 from 100 properties in Lahaina, which were constructed from the 1900s to the 2000s

Officials said the presence of arsenic is of greatest concern, as it is 11 times higher than what’s considered acceptable.

The mean lab report of the cancer-causing toxin was found at 280 mg/kg. The soil environmental action level amount is 23 mg/kg.

These ash results come two months after toxins were also discovered in ash samples collected from fire-ravaged areas in Upcountry Maui.

DOH encourages anyone going in and out of fire-impacted areas of Lahaina to wear protective masks and avoid disrupting ash.

Officials said residents near the impacted areas can also keep surfaces clean of dust and ash by mopping daily and wet wiping household surfaces. They also advise frequent hand washing to reduce potential exposure.

If real-time air monitors in Lahaina or Kula are elevated, the public is advised to:

Avoid outdoor activities to reduce exposure and minimize health risks.

Stay indoors and close all windows and doors. If an air conditioner is used, set it to the recirculate option.

If you need to leave the affected area, turn on your vehicle’s air conditioner and set it to the recirculate option.

Find out more information about the air monitors being used to monitor the air, by clicking here.

Children, who are most susceptible to the toxic effects of these chemicals, should not play outside in areas that contain ash. Children and pregnant women with potential exposure to ash and dust should be considered at increased risk for lead exposure for lead screening purposes.

Arsenic is a heavy metal founds in soils in Hawaii due to volcanic soils and its use as a herbicide in the early 1900s. It’s also found in building materials made of sugar cane and wood treated for termite control.

Long-term, environmental exposure to arsenic can cause skin problems, heart problems and cancer of the skin, bladder and lungs.

