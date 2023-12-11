HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:56 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
With Christmas just a few weeks away, officials were hoping holiday visitors would give the...
No major holiday tourism boost expected for Maui, bad press cited as one reason
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer the Honolulu Marathon
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
This year, Honolulu Marathon's top finishers get more than prize money ... they get real gold
This year, Honolulu Marathon’s top finishers get more than prize money ... they get real gold

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury seated in election workers’ defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani
FEMA seeking long-term housing options for Maui wildfire victims
Dec. 11 deadline for Maui wildfire survivors to apply for FEMA disaster assistance
Dental Record: Lack of uniform guidelines & standards when it comes to training for dentists
The Dental Record: Government regulations allow dentists to do something most doctors don’t
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
City and state leaders will host a Central Oahu Community Wildfire Prevention and Disaster...
Learn what to do in case a wildfire breaks out near your home