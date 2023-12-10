HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Officer borrows bike, takes down fleeing suspect in crash

A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a bicycle from a bystander to chase down a suspected drug dealer. (CNN, NORTHANTS POLICE, DEPTFORD PD, ESO)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, England (CNN) - A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a bicycle from a bystander to chase down a suspected drug dealer.

Northamptonshire Police Constable Lewis Marks arrived on scene after a call about a suspected drug deal going down in August, according to a news release. The suspect fled on a bike through a park where the officer’s car couldn’t go.

As seen in body camera footage, Marks commandeered a bicycle from a passerby and chased the suspect across the grass and into the street. He intercepted the suspect, crashing into him and taking him down.

Marks later returned the borrowed bicycle and thanked its owner.

“Wouldn’t have caught him without your help. Really appreciate that,” he said in the video.

Police say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sean Prosser, was carrying cash and illegal drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine. He was arrested on several charges to which he pleaded guilty in October.

Prosser was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison last Friday.

“This incident was an example of good old-fashioned policing where our officers and members of the public worked together to take down a man whose actions were a blight on the community,” said Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren in the news release.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest

Latest News

A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a bicycle from a bystander to chase down a...
Take a look: Officer borrows bicycle to take down fleeing suspect
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational opening ceremony kicks off with prayers, paddle out
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational opening ceremony kicks off with prayers, paddle out
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face