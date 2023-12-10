Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon is the biggest marathon in Hawaii where people from all over the world come to run. Among the diverse participants is one runner who is not only competing to win but to overcome an incurable disease.

Junichi Kakutani, who traveled 2,341.86 miles from the San Francisco Bay area, says he never thought he would see himself running in such a big event.

“I always wanted to run a marathon, but I was giving up because of my disease. Then, one of my friends ran the San Francisco Marathon, and I realized that maybe I should try while I still can walk and the marathon doesn’t have a cut-off time. So it’s ideal for me.” Kakutani said.

Kakutani suffers from Spinocerebellar Ataxia, a disease that affects walking, coordination, and balance.

“It’s hard because everyday tasks are hard to do, like walking and doing work. It’s hard, you know, so trying to train for the marathon is extremely tough, but I do my best. I do rowing, and I just went to a big nearby mountain in my local area to train.” Kakutani said.

However, that doesn’t stop him from proving to himself and his son that this disease isn’t a death sentence.

“He might have the same disease, and I want him to realize that he might have Ataxia, but Ataxia doesn’t have him. So, I want to just keep going. I want to show him what I can do with the disease. So, in case he has it, he had the inspiration about me.” Kakutani said.

Kakutani believes that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and hopes to one day hike the most challenging of hikes, Mount Fiji.

