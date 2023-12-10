Newlyweds honor mother’s memory by running 51st Honolulu Marathon together

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matt and Bailey Youso tied the knot earlier this week on Oahu.

They went from signing their wedding papers to signing marathon papers to participate in the 51st Honolulu Marathon.

“It was really special. It was very intimate. Just the two of us being here. You know, we didn’t have any other guests with us. So we could really soak in the moment. Just the two of us,” Bailey Youso said.

Both admit that they aren’t marathon runners, so the plan of attack is to take the race nice and easy.

“The first marathon I’ve run. So we’re just going to take it slow, and we got a long vacation ahead of us still. So we’re not going to wear ourselves out too much,” Matt Youso.

But for Bailey, this race holds a special place in her heart. Her mother Kamie ran this very marathon back in the day.

She passed away in 2005 due to cancer, now, her daughter Bailey is running the race in her honor.

“It’s a really special opportunity for the two of us to be able to do this with our work schedules working out. And then obviously the marathon being this week, I think it’s a really special opportunity to be able to commemorate her and include her into our special day and our special time.”

And although Bailey will have her mom in her mind, she’ll have a little piece of her while completing the race.

Bailey has the same race number that her mom had all those years ago.

“Just if it’s possible to get the same number, that’d be super awesome. and they’re like, yeah, we can see what we can do. And then to find out, I think two days ago, I found out that I had the same race number. I’m like, oh, it’s super awesome,” Bailey said.

“You know, just another way to have her involved with us for this trip. More excitement for me in terms of, I can do the same thing. She can, obviously, no longer, she can do it. But, at least we are contributing to her honor there.”

All the while taking in the tropical setting every step of the way.

“You know, pictures don’t do it justice for what we see here. So it’ll be nice to stop, take it all in and enjoy the experience as a whole. Not just to say, oh, I ran a marathon.”

