Nearly 10,000 Japanese visitors return for Honolulu Marathon -- a boost to local economy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the pandemic, the Honolulu Marathon generated about $130 million dollars in visitor spending each year.

Organizers are trying to build that back up, and Japanese visitors play a huge role.

More than 9,500 tourists from Japan are taking part in the Honolulu Marathon this year, not quite the pre pandemic numbers, but double the showing from 2022.

Many are excited to be back, while some are running for the first time, like Yuri Enokida and her parents, who arrived from Tokyo on Friday, along with dozens of other passengers for the marathon.

“This year, he retired from his career, so kind of a memorable year. So we really like to challenge this so we come here,” she said. “We can see the beautiful town and also kind of the festival thing, right. So very excited.”

Also joining for the first time -- Japanese distance runner and YouTube star Tamujo.

“Over half of our participants are first timers. And so that’s amazing. They have a chance to do a marathon, which is a bucket list thing for many people. It also bodes well for Hawaii Tourism, because we’re introducing people to Hawaii, many of these people have never been to Hawaii. And so they come here, they do the marathon. And hopefully they fall in love with Hawaii, and the people in the culture and the land. And then they come back and again and again and tell other people about it,” said Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal.

That’s what Megumi Kasama of Yokohama did -- it’s her second time and this year, she brought her parents and friends.

“I love marathon,” she said, who noted her parents will be walking the 10 kilometer race.

The Marathon’s Japan office caters to the needs of this group -- especially first timers who can’t speak English or aren’t familar with Hawaii conditions.

“We’re giving advice what to do, make sure drink lots of water, because people don’t realize the weather. It’s so hot. So people are dehydrated,” said Takayuki Matsumoto of the Japan office.

Japanese visitors used to make up more than half the runners... about 70% are back.

“The yen’s very weak. So it’s very hard and also the travel arrangement. The flight from Japan, the Japan official airline used to have more flights from all over the Japan. there are very limited flights so therefore price is very high. And the economy’s high here compared to what they’re used to,” Matsumoto said.

Still Waikiki is abuzz.

“It’s not just running the marathon. I think it’s they enjoy that Hawaii and the hospitality so that’s why they come I guess” Matsumoto added.

“We’re doubled from last year. So we’re just excited. We’re thrilled. Going around Waikiki and town here, I haven’t seen it like this in many years,” Barahal said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.