Malasadas are a sweet finish-line tradition at Honolulu Marathon

A beloved Hawaii treat has become part of a very sweet Honolulu Marathon tradition spanning over 10 years.
By HNN Staff and Lacy Deniz
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved Hawaii treat has become part of a very sweet Honolulu Marathon tradition spanning over 10 years.

Malasadas are given to each runner who completes the race, acting as a light at the end of the tunnel for runners completing the 26.2-mile journey.

“Our Honolulu Marathon Malasadas are very chewy and dense, and sugary. And it’s in sugar, yeah, carbs and sugar after a marathon. So it’s a great kind of reloading. It’s a guilty pleasure. And it’s a reward. It’s really, as it turned out, quite ideal,” President and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Dr. Jim Barahal said about the tradition.

“I’m not sure any health experts are going to recommend that. But we have found that when you finish a marathon and that accomplishment, it’s just perfect, but have to be fresh. And so as you’re approaching the finish line, you can smell it.”

Besides the fact that the race takes place in Hawaii, Dr. Barahal said that it’s the fireworks at the beginning of the marathon and the malasadas at the end that make the race uniquely local.

Victory has never tasted so sweet!

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

