HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’
The state police officers union presented checks to nine Maui officers who lost their homes in...
Maui police officers who lost their homes in the wildfires get more financial donations

Latest News

Japanese visitors take part in the 2022 Honolulu Marathon.
Nearly 10,000 Japanese visitors return for Honolulu Marathon -- a boost to local economy
The pop-up bar runs till Dec 25.
Get in the holiday spirit with Tiki’s pop-up Christmas Bar’s seasonal cocktails
Malsadas are a sweet finish line tradition at Honolulu Marathon
Malsadas are a sweet finish line tradition at Honolulu Marathon
Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement