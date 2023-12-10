HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee

Tenness officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning. (Source: BRITTNEY BALLA via CNN Newsource)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier
Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves