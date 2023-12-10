Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon celebrates 51 years on Sunday as over 27,000 runners participate in the grueling 26.2-mile race from Downtown to Hawaii Kai then back to Waikiki.
In the winner’s circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times.
Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata of Kenya takes first in the men’s race at the Honolulu Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 42 seconds.
“I dedicate my win to my training, my coach, and my management,” Lonyagata said about his win.
Cynthia Limo of Kenya is the female winner at 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 1 second.
“I’m feeling, and I just want to give all my gratitude and my thanks to God for all he has done for me; second, I want to appreciate all my recognizes for this, for Honolulu, and I want to thank the organizers, the race organizers, the whole team, the competitors who make this race successful, I’m very very proud of them,” Cynthia Limo said.
The Honolulu Marathon, which kicked off at 5 a.m. Sunday, is one of the country’s biggest marathons and the only world-class marathon that allows all participants to finish. That means there’s no cut-off time.
